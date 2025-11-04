Blueface is back home with his family after spending 21 months behind bars.

Over the last 12 hours, Blueface has been all over Instagram confirming his release. He shared a clip of his initial moments reuniting with his family and kids; and has since shared a bunch of posts looking happy and appreciative to be back outside with his loved ones. He posted snippets of him spending time with kids, including Chrisean Jr. In one of the posts his son expresses that it finally feels like “home” again now that Dad’s back.

Now it wouldn’t be a homecoming for Blueface without the drama spilling out as well. One of his baby mamas, Jaidyn Alexis, popped on the gram to express her distaste for Blueface having their kids around a “crackhead b*tch,” referring to Chrisean Rock, who joined Blue and his 2 other children during their outing.

Jaidyn pulled up and ended that playdate expeditiously! Whew, now that Blueface is back outside his “Days of our Lives” style drama with the mothers of his children seems to be firing right back up. Not to mention he now allegedly has a not so new woman in his life after reconnecting with an old high school girlfriend.

For now, we are happy to see the young man back with his kids and out of the system.

Source: Hollywood Unlocked, Street Love Media