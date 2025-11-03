Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Brooklyn’s own Lola Brooke recently stopped by “Posted on the Corner” with Incognito and DJ Misses, giving an inside look into her life, creative grind, and what’s next. The “Don’t Play With It” rapper opened up about her upcoming project, “I Bet,” dropping November 14th, describing it as a statement of her staying power in the game.

Lola shared that the project explores the balance between her tough, signature Brooklyn energy and her “soft girl era.” She explained, “I bet I could be tough all day, but I’m still a lover girl at the end of the day.” This new music aims to show her full self, moving beyond the pressure of following up a platinum hit and simply making music that reflects her lifestyle.



Diving into her creative process, Lola revealed she often uses a mix of freestyling and writing. For her breakout hit, the hook was a freestyle, which inspired her to sit down and pen the rest. While she can craft viral moments, she emphasized that she’s an artist who uses TikTok, not a TikTok artist, staying true to her lyrical roots.

She also offered powerful advice to other female rappers trying to break through. “Being yourself is the easiest thing you could do,” she advised, encouraging them to trust their timing and avoid the comparison trap of social media. Brooke is focused on her music right now but also has her sights set on acting, proving she’s ready to conquer every creative field she steps into. Her single “Get Money” is out now!

Lola Brooke on Music, Brooklyn Energy, and Her ‘Soft Girl Era was originally published on blackamericaweb.com