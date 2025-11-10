Tesla Shareholders Put Elon Musk On Track To Become World’s First Trillionaire

The Washington Post / Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s heada** behaivor, which has sunk Tesla’s sales, didn’t stop shareholders from making him the world’s first trillionaire.

Tesla shareholders approved Phony Stark’s ridiculous pay package that will retain his leadership, fearing they might lose him.

Tesla shareholders approved the payout despite his poor job of leading the company since his foray into MAGA politics and his leadership of DOGE, which saw the slashing of government jobs while not saving the country anywhere near the ridiculous amount of money he claimed the temporary agency would.

The Verge reports that over 75% of shareholders voted in favor of the proposal.

Per The Verge:

The vote gives Musk enormous sway over his electric vehicle company, as well as awards him with the largest corporate payout in history. The final tally is expected to be disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in a few days.