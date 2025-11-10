Listen Live
Close
National

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown...

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Washington DC in the fall
Source: WLDavies / Getty

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has reached a tentative agreement to end the 40-day government shutdown, which has disrupted federal operations and delayed paychecks for workers.

The deal includes a “minibus” funding package for certain departments, such as Agriculture, through the next fiscal year, and a continuing resolution to fund the rest of the government at current levels until January 30.

The agreement also fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) through September 2026, addressing a key sticking point.

However, it does not extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, a major Democratic priority, though a Senate vote on the issue is promised by mid-December.

The proposal, which has support from Senate leaders and the White House, still requires approval from the House and President Trump.

While some Democrats have expressed frustration over the lack of ACA funding, others see the deal as a necessary step to reopen the government.

Voting could begin as early as Sunday night, but final passage may take days.

Senators Advance Tentative Deal to End Government Shutdown was originally published on wibc.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
26 Items
Celebrity

They Did That! The BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2025

82 Items
Entertainment

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

6 Items
News

Central Ohio General Election: What to Know Before You Vote

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

2016 IUPUI Homecoming Week Concert Featuring T-Pain
Music

#WORDONTHESTREET: Underrated Legends Vol 1: T-Pain

BMF Season 4 asset
Television

#WordOnTheStreet: BMF Canceled After 4 Seasons! 50 Confirms!

WWE RAW
Sports

#WordOnTheStreet: John Cena’s Final WWE RAW Announced!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close