WordOnTheStreet: John Cena Wins Final Championship on RAW

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Monday and yeah, I’m crying…but so are you. The greatest WWE superstar in history, John Cena has won his final championship. He now has won every championship available during his active run.

John Cena retires in 5 weeks and I’m not ready. We’re not ready. John Cena made his return tonight to his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts after an unbelievable introduction by Triple H. At one point, it almost appeared as he was about to announce Cena for the 2026 Hall of Fame class or something.

This of course, would be interrupted by the then current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Rey Mysterio‘s son, up and coming star, Dominik Mysterio. After fans chanted, ” You F**ked up,” WWE Hall of Famer and CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque would agree. He would make Dom put the title on the line against Cena to kick off RAW.

The IC Title is a title that has been held by a number of legends. These include Pat Patterson, Bret Hart, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Miz, Stone Cold, CM Punk, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Edge, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins. Now John Cena has joined them. Cena would defeat the upstart and the roof blew off the TD Garden. This made him a grand slam and triple crown champion. Dom has been considered by many to be a modern day Eddie Guerrero.

John Cena has now accomplished every remaining career goal in less than a year. Cena turned heel, won a 17th world title. Even though real ones know he should be considered an 18x world champ, but I’ll let it go. He also won the Intercontinental Championship. Only thing left? To be announced for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Cena’s last match takes place December 13th against the winner of the Last Time Is Now tournament. John Cena’s first RAW match was technically in the Attitude Era. He defeated HardKore Kid in a dark (untelevised) match at a 2001 episode of WWF RAW is WAR.

However, his first televised RAW appearance was in 2005 after being drafted. Cena would remain the franchise of that brand until 2015. Afterwards, he still remained a major face of that show until being drafted to SmackDown. He went full part time in late 2016.

Next week, John Cena’s time on WWE RAW is up and it’s hard to come to terms with. Cena is currently rumored to team with CM Punk, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. They will be against the rumored team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a War Games match.