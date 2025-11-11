Listen Live
Close
Business & Economy

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D'Angelo Album In The Works

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - Red Carpet
Source: Eric Thayer / Getty

Muscian and filmmaker Questlove teased that a new album by the late soul icon D’Angelo is in the works.

Questlove spoke about the possibility of the new posthumous album from the R&B star this past weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in Los Angeles.

“You’ll see soon,” He stated, hinting that vaulted music from D’Angelo could be released, “It’s always the sound of yesterday, but for the future. This record is no different.”

It is unclear whether the forthcoming album will consist of fully released songs completed by D’Angelo or if Questlove will complete unfinished work. A title or release date of the posthumous project has also not been revealed.

Earlier this month, D’Angelo was laid to rest in Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 1. The neo-soul legend passed away Oct. 14 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Several artists, including Questlove, Stevie Wonder, and Lauryn Hill, among several family and friends, attended the private service to pay their respects to the late singer.

Questlove Reveals Posthumous D’Angelo Album In The Works was originally published on foxync.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

Trending
13 Items

Trending

News

12 Deadliest Hurricanes in U.S. History

WWE RAW
Sports

#WordOnTheStreet: John Cena’s Final WWE RAW Announced!

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion “Lover Girl” Music Video

Music

X.O No Sleep on Reinvention, Acting Dreams, and ‘Love Somebody’

BMF Season 4 asset
Television

#WordOnTheStreet: BMF Canceled After 4 Seasons! 50 Confirms!

Kelis in Harper's BAZAAR
Celebrity

Kelis Relocated to Kenya!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close