Entertainment

SZA & KDot Smash Record For Highest Grossing Hip-Hop Tour

SZA & KDot Smash Record For Highest Grossing Hip-Hop Tour

Published on November 13, 2025

Kendrick Lamar and SZA x Grand National Tour asset
Source: Andre D. Wagner / Andre D. Wagner

Kendrick Lamar and SZA hit the road with ‘boots on the ground’ smashing the record for highest grossing hip-hop tour! The Grand National Tour kicked off in the United States with Minneapolis, traveled to through Europe and ended in Latin America.

It’s been a little over a month since the tour officially wrapped up and this incredible duo have set a new record bringing in more than $330 million. What’s crazy is they are not done just yet, the tour still has upcoming shows in Australia, which will be sure to top that! Now our girl SZA will not be joining Kendrick for that final leg of the ‘GNX’ tour, however, Schoolboy Q will be killing the stage with his TDE brethren.

Kendrick Lamar for Harper's BAZAAR
Source: Quentin De Briey / Quentin De Briey

Kendrick and SZA created a massive and magnetic showcase of music for their fans. As co headliners ‘GNX’ is the biggest tour EVER, selling over a million tickets thus far! This gives Kendrick the title of biggest stadium tour as a rapper. Clearly, it’s magic when either of these talents hit the stage and in this economy, fans were not missing one minute!

'Snooze?' Never. SZA Makes Fashion History As Vans’ First Artistic Director
Source: Vans/Sophie Jones / Courtesy of Vans/Sophie Jones

Congratulations are in order and we must give them their flowers!

Source: HNHH, HypeBeast

