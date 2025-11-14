Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cardi B Welcomes Baby #4

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs! The pair have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Cardi took to Instagram to confirm the birth of her newest addition and her focus on giving all her children the best love and life and leveling up in her career!

Cardi made her first public appearance without her baby bump at the grand opening of the CYBEX first ever U.S. flagship store in NYC. In true Cardi fashion, she was serving a look, playing into her “Am I The Drama?” black crow energy.

Cardi is slaying around the clock, pregnant or not. With her chart topping album and upcoming tour, it’s only up for this hard working woman in her party of four era! Safe to say ..Cardi is definitely the drama!

Maison Margiela: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Source: Revolt

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Thanksgiving Back 2025 Rev 11.12.25
Events

Urban One Thanksgiving Back 2025: Turkey Tour

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
7 Items
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

Kappa Turkey Giveaway Event Page
Events

16th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Trending
13 Items

Trending

News

12 Deadliest Hurricanes in U.S. History

WWE RAW
Sports

#WordOnTheStreet: John Cena’s Final WWE RAW Announced!

Kelis in Harper's BAZAAR
Celebrity

Kelis Relocated to Kenya!

Celebrity

‘This Is Such A Non-Issue’: Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Fake Tattoos And Piercings Amid Backlash

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close