Cardi B Welcomes Baby #4

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs! The pair have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Cardi took to Instagram to confirm the birth of her newest addition and her focus on giving all her children the best love and life and leveling up in her career!

Cardi made her first public appearance without her baby bump at the grand opening of the CYBEX first ever U.S. flagship store in NYC. In true Cardi fashion, she was serving a look, playing into her “Am I The Drama?” black crow energy.

Cardi is slaying around the clock, pregnant or not. With her chart topping album and upcoming tour, it’s only up for this hard working woman in her party of four era! Safe to say ..Cardi is definitely the drama!



Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Source: Revolt