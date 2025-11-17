Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Is Ice Spice Becoming the Queen of Movie Soundtracks?

Ice Spice is stepping into a new lane — and she might just be dominating it.

Her brand-new single “Big Guy,” from the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants movie Search for SquarePants, is officially out now, and it’s already buzzing across social media.

But this isn’t just another Ice Spice moment… it’s part of a pattern.



Between animated blockbusters, major studio placements, and viral singles tied to film releases, Ice Spice is quietly building a résumé that could crown her the new queen of movie soundtracks.



“Big Guy” Marks Another Big Pop Culture Moment With SpongeBob being one of the most iconic franchises of the last two decades, landing the lead single is a massive look.

“Big Guy” taps into everything people love about Ice Spice — fun, bold, bouncy, and perfect for the internet.

It hits that sweet spot between youth culture and mainstream entertainment, something she’s mastered.



But this isn’t her first time shaping a movie moment.



Ice Spice Has Been Here Before



While “Big Guy” is her latest soundtrack drop, Ice Spice has already built momentum in film music:

• “Barbie World” (with Nicki Minaj) – Barbie (2023)

A global smash and one of the standout songs from the Barbie movie era. The track debuted in the Top 10 and quickly became a summer anthem, introducing Ice Spice to an entirely new audience.



• “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” (PinkPantheress ft. Ice Spice) – Featured widely across trailers, promos & streaming service film placements

Though not an official movie soundtrack, the song became so culturally dominant that studios and streaming platforms used it heavily for teaser campaigns and youth-focused film marketing — proving Ice Spice’s sound naturally fits cinematic pop culture moments.



• “Pretty Girl” (with Rema) – used in multiple film festival promos and global brand campaigns

Another example of Hollywood and media distributors gravitating toward her voice, her tone, and her appeal.

With each placement, her presence in film and TV grows stronger.





Ice Spice’s sound is youthful, catchy, and made for moments — which is exactly what studios want for big releases.

Her music spreads fast, lives on TikTok, and brings a massive Gen Z audience along with it.



She has the rare ability to make a song feel like a cultural event, and that’s soundtrack gold.



With “Big Guy” already making waves and Ice Spice gearing up for her next major music era, it’s clear that Hollywood sees her as a go-to name for soundtracks and pop culture synergy.



If she keeps landing placements like Barbie and SpongeBob, Ice Spice might not just be participating in movie soundtracks — she might be redefining what a superstar soundtrack era looks like.



Is Ice Spice Becoming the Queen of Movie Soundtracks?