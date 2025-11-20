The 2026 Grammy Noms Are In!

The 2026 Grammy nominations are officially in and some of your favorite Power artists are leading the pack in nominations!

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place February 1st at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and as music biggest night; it’s sure to be a star studded event! Now this year will also be the inception of two new Grammy categories, Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

Many of our Power artists have not only made cut including Chris Brown, Kehlani, Doechii, Ohio’s very own, Durand Bernard, and Kendrick Lamar, who leads the pack with 9 nominations! From Album of the Year to Album Cover of the Year, your favorites from our station and our sister stations (Magic 95.5, Joy 106.3 and LaGrande 102.5) are eating up the Grammy noms.

Let’s get into some of the nominees…

Record of the Year: DtMF – Bad Bunny, Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter, Anxiety – Doechii, Wildflower – Billie Eilish, Abracadabra – Lady Gaga, luther – Kendrick Lamar (SZA), The Subway – Chappell Roan, APT. – Rose (Bruno Mars)

Album of the Year: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny, SWAG – Justin Bieber, Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter, Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, MAYHEM – Lady Gaga, GNX – Kendrick Lamar, MUTT – Leon Thomas, CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year: Abracadabra – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga), Anxiety – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii), APT – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed,Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars), DtMF – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny), Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X:EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI), luther – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA), Manchild – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter), WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marias, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, Lola Young

Producer of the Year, Non Classical: Dan Auerbach, Cirkut, Dijon, Blake Mills, Sounwave

Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical: Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, Jessie Jo Dillon, Tobias Jesso Jr., Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance: Daisies – Justin Bieber, Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter, Disease – Lady Gaga, The Subway – Chappell Roan, Messy – Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, Golden (KPop Demon Hunters) – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Gabriela – KATSEYE, APT – ROSE, Bruno Mars, 30 for 30- SZA, Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album: Swag- Justin Bieber, Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter, Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus, Mayhem – Lady Gaga, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy- Pt.2 – Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: No Cap – Disclosure & Anderson .Paak, Victory Lap – Fred again.., Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax, Space Invader – KAYTRANADA, Voltage – Skrillex, End of Summer – Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording: Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & benny blanco, Abracadabra – Lady Gaga, Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson, Just Keep Watching – Tate McRae, Illegal – PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Album: EUSEXUA – FKA twigs, Ten Days – Fred again.., Fancy That – PinkPantheress, Inhale/Exhale – RÜFÜS DU SOL, F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 – Skrillex

Best Remixed Recording: Abracadabra – Gesaffelstein Remix – Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein), Don’t Forget About Us – KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA), A Dreams A Dream – Ron Trent Remix – Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul), Galvanize – Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

Golden – David Guetta REM/X -David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)



Best Alternative Music Album: SABLE, fABLE – Bon Iver, Songs Of A Lost World – The Cure, DON’T TAP THE GLASS – Tyler, The Creator, moisturizerWet Leg, Ego Death At A Bachelorette PartyHayley Williams



Best R&B Performance: YUKON – Justin Bieber, It Depends – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller, Folded – Kehlani, MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk Leon Thomas, Heart Of A Woman – Summer Walker



Best Traditional R&B Performance: Here We Are – Durand Bernarr, UPTOWN – Lalah Hathaway, LOVE YOU TOO – Ledisi, Crybaby – SZA, VIBES DON’T LIE – Leon Thomas



Best R&B Song: Folded Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani), Heart Of A Woman David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker), It Depends Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller),Overqualified James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr),YES IT IS Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)



Best Progressive R&B Album: BLOOM Durand Bernarr, Adjust Brightness Bilal, LOVE ON DIGITAL Destin Conrad,

Access All Areas FLO, Come As You Are Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon



Best R&B Album: BELOVED – GIVĒON, Why Not More – Coco Jones, The Crown – Ledisi, Escape Room – Teyana Taylor, MUTT – Leon Thomas



Best Rap Performance:OutsideCardi B,Chains & WhipsClipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams,AnxietyDoechii,tv offKendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay,Darling, ITyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown



Best Melodic Rap Performance: Proud Of Me – Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill, Wholeheartedly – JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack, luther – Kendrick Lamar With SZA, WeMaj – Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody, SOMEBODY LOVES ME – PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake



Best Rap Song: Anxiety– Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii), The Birds Don’t Sing – Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire), Sticky – Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne), TGIF – Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla), tv off – Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)



Best Rap Album: Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, GLORIOUS – GloRilla, God Does Like Ugly – JID, GNX – Kendrick Lamar, CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that — partially recorded live @City Winery & other places – Queen Sheba, Black Shaman – Marc Marcel, Pages – Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton, Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople – Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends, Words For Days Vol. 1 – Mad Skillz



Best Jazz Performance: Noble Rise – Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield, Windows – Live – Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade, Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True – Samara Joy, Four – Michael Mayo, All Stars Lead To You – Live – Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth, Sam Weber



Best Jazz Vocal Album: Elemental – Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap, We Insist 2025 – Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell, Portrait – Samara Joy, Fly – Michael Mayo, Live at Vic’s Las Vegas – Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth, Sam Weber



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Wintersongs – Laila Biali, The Gift Of Love – Jennifer Hudson, Who Believes In Angels – Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Harlequin– Lady Gaga, A Matter Of Time – Laufey, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 – Barbra Streisand



Best Country Solo Performance: On The Grindstone – Tyler Childers, Good News – Shaboozey, Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie – Chris Stapleton, I Never Lie – Zach Top, Somewhere Over Laredo

Lainey Wilson



Best Country Duo/Group Performance: A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton, Trailblazer – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Love Me Like You Used To Do – Margo Price & Tyler Childers, Amen – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll, Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame – George Strait, Chris Stapleton



Best Contemporary Country Album: Patterns – Kelsea Ballerini, Snipe Hunter – Tyler Childers, Evangeline Vs. The Machine – Eric Church, Beautifully Broken– Jelly Roll, Postcards From Texas – Miranda Lambert



Best American Roots Performance: LONELY AVENUE – Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman, Ancient Light – I’m With Her, Crimson And Clay – Jason Isbell, Richmond On The James – Alison Krauss & Union Station, Beautiful Strangers -Mavis Staples



Best Traditional Blues Album: Ain’t Done With The Blues – Buddy Guy, Room On The Porch – Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey – Maria Muldaur, Look Out Highway – Charlie Musselwhite, Young Fashioned Ways – Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush



Best Contemporary Blues Album: Breakthrough – Joe Bonamassa, Paper Doll – Samantha Fish, A Tribute To LJK – Eric Gales, Preacher Kids – Robert Randolph, Family – Southern Avenue



Best Gospel Performance/Song: Do It Again – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter, Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin, songwriters, Still Live – Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters, Amen – Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters, Come Jesus Come – CeCe Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: I Know A Name – Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters, YOUR WAY’S BETTER – Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters, Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Jason Bradley Deford, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings & Brandon Lake, songwriters, Headphones – Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Bongo ByTheWay, Clifford Harris, William Roderick Miller, Lecrae Moore, Michael Render & Tyshane Thompson, songwriters, Amazing – Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls,songwriters



Best Gospel Album: Sunny Days – Yolanda Adams, Tasha – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann, Only On The Road Live -Tye Tribbett, Heart Of Mine – Darrel Walls, PJ Morton



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:CHILD OF GOD IIForrest Frank, Coritos Vol. 1Israel & New Breed, King Of HeartsBrandon Lake, ReconstructionLecrae, Let The Church SingTauren Wells



Best Roots Gospel Album: I Will Not Be Moved — Live – The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Then Came The Morning – Gaither Vocal Band, Praise & Worship: More Than A Hollow Hallelujah – The Isaacs, Good Answers – Karen Peck & New River, Back To My Roots – Candi Staton



Best Latin Pop Album: Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro, BOGOTÁ DELUXE – Andrés Cepeda, Tropicoqueta – KAROL G, Cancionera – Natalia Lafourcade, Y ahora qué – Alejandro Sanz



Best Música Urbana Album: DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny, Mixteip – J Balvin, FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado– Feid, NAIKI – Nicki Nicole, EUB DELUXE – Trueno, SINFÓNICO — En Vivo – Yandel



Best Global Music Performance: EoO – Bad Bunny, Cantando en el Camino – Ciro Hurtado, JERUSALEMA – Angélique Kidjo, Inmigrante Y Que – Yeisy Rojas, Shrini’s Dream – Live – Shakti, Daybreak– Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar



Best African Music Performance: LoveBurna Boy, With YouDavido Featuring Omah Lay, Hope & LoveEddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin, Gimme DatAyra Starr Featuring Wizkid, PUSH 2 STARTTyla



Best Global Music Album: Sounds Of Kumbha – Siddhant Bhatia, No Sign of WeaknessBurna Boy, Eclairer le monde – Light the WorldYoussou N’Dour, Mind Explosion – 50th Anniversary Tour LiveShakti, Chapter III: We Return To LightAnoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar, Caetano e Bethânia Ao VivoCaetano Veloso And Maria Bethânia



Best Reggae Album: Treasure Self Love – Lila Iké, Heart & Soul – Vybz Kartel, BLXXD & FYAH – Keznamdi, From Within – Mortimer, No Place Like Home – Jesse Royal



Best Comedy Album: Drop Dead Years – Bill Burr, PostMortem – Sarah Silverman, Single Lady – Ali Wong, What Had Happened Was… – Jamie Foxx, Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – Nate Bargatze



Best Song Written For Visual Media: As Alive As You Need Me To Be — From TRON: Ares – Nine Inch Nails, Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, I Lied to You — From Sinners – Miles Caton, Never Too Late — From Elton John: Never Too Late – Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Pale, Pale Moon — From Sinners – Jayme Lawson, Sinners — From Sinners – Rod Wave



Best Music Video: Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter, So Be It – Clipse, Anxiety – Doechii, James Mackel, Young Lion – Sade,



Best Music Film: Devo Devo – Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers, Live At The Royal Albert Hall Raye – Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers, Relentless Diane Warren – Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers, Music By John Williams John Williams – Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers, Piece By Piece Pharrell Williams – Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers



Best Album Cover: CHROMAKOPIA – Shaun Llewellyn & Luis “Panch” Perez, art directors (Tyler, The Creator), The Crux – William Wesley II, art director (Djo), Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny), Glory – Cody Critcheloe & Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius), moisturizer – Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki & Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)



Winners will be determined by the Recording Academy’s Voting Members — a peer group composed of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more. Their GRAMMY votes decide every GRAMMY nominee and GRAMMY winner revealed on Music’s Biggest Night, reinforcing the GRAMMY Award as music’s only industry-recognized, peer-voted honor.