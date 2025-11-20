Billionaire Rih:: Doubles Down on Billionaire Status

Rihanna Becomes The First Black Woman With Not 1 But 2 Billion-Dollar Companies Under Her Belt, Fenty Beauty And Savage X Fenty!!

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Fenty Beauty

It is an absolute crime to try and ever deny Rihanna’s boss status!! She is THAT girl!

Like a true boss, Rihanna has been on another level, in a tax bracket some of us will never see in this lifetime. She first became the wealthiest female musician back in 2021 with the success of her cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty. Forbes estimated her net worth around $1.7 billion at that time.

Now in 2025, Rih is still sitting on top of the world AGAIN, with 2 billion dollar companies, as her all inclusive lingerie line, Savage X Fenty! This makes Rihanna the first black woman to build two successful billion dollar businesses. Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty hold a combined value of more than $3 billion.

Source: Luis Alberto Rodriguez / Harper’s Bazaar

Fenty Beauty launched back in 2017 cornering the game with a foundation range designed with intention to serve a wide spectrum of skin tones.

“Makeup is like a secret weapon. It can go from very subtle to a complete transformation,” Rihanna has said. She’s gone on to say that it’s “important that every woman felt included,” in the creation of Fenty Beauty, which she’s always been very hands on with.

Rihanna followed up and introduced the world to Savage X Fenty in 2018! She kept the similar theme of inclusion as a key pillar for her lingerie company. Savage X was built to be size inclusive and have diverse representation. If you know, you now her annual fashion shows have in a many ways, changed the modeling industry, highlighting the importance of being all inclusive.

Billionaire Rih has continued her growth with opening retails stores across the country.

Source: Courtesy of / Rihanna

In 2023, Rihanna stepped down as CEO of Savage X Fenty. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years … This is just the beginning for us.”

Rihanna has proven time and time again to be a powerhouse, a true force to be reckoned with. Whether it’s music, business, makeup or fashion, Rih’s influence is undeniable and success is limitless.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

She has been focusing on her motherhood journey and growing her family with beau, A$AP Rocky, having recently welcomed their third child and first daughter together. While we may not be getting an album any time soon, Rihanna’s legacy and impact with be felt forever.

Souce: Afrotech, Forbes