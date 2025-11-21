Chadwick Boseman Receives Hollywood Star Posthumously!

Our beloved Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman has received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

The loss of the immensely gifted, Chadwick Boseman, has left a stain on the film industry and our hearts that we all feel deeply. It’s hard to believe that it has been 5 years since he passed after losing a tough and hard fought battle with colon cancer. One thing is for sure his legacy will live on forever.

Marvel’s first Black superhero truly raised the bar and set the tone reflecting what raw talent and dedication to your craft looks like. We instantly fell in love with, T’Challa and the nation of Wakanda upon its debut in 2018 at the Dolby Theatre.

Now, in honor of a beautiful life lived, Chadwick has received a his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, not far the very theatre that changed our perspective of what a true king looks like. Co-star Lupita Nyong’o says his placement of star is, “A place of prominence for a king.”

It’s been an honor to see a project Chadwick lead so effortlessly become the cultural phenomenon that it is. Black Panther has grossed more than $1.3 billion at the box office, as well as becoming the very first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture. An amazing feat for a cast that is majority African American.

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

Chadwick has left behind amazing work. His roles in films like “42,” “Get On Up,” “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” allow us to reminisce on his talent and commitment to his art.

“There was just a longevity to his spirit that made him seem almost invincible,” Nyong’o says. “I think that’s what really shattered so many of our hearts because it hadn’t occurred to me that Chadwick could die. Chadwick didn’t really do it for the accolades; he did it for how it would move people individually and societally forward. His art was in service to that.”

In the years since Boseman’s death, several memorials have been erected in his honor: His alma mater Howard University’s school of fine arts was reestablished in his name, and the performing arts academy in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, was also named for him.

Now, with his enshrinement on the Walk of Fame, Boseman’s fans will have another location to make a pilgrimage to, where they can pay their respects. “It’s apt because he’s been a significant contributor to Hollywood,” Nyong’o says. “It’s a symbol of legacy, which he deserves.”

Reminiscing on the project that brought them together, she continues: “Chadwick had an aura about him that was fit for a king. He was born to play that role [of T’Challa], and he brought his whole self to it. But, at the same time, working with him was pedestrian.”

Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER

The honoring of such a great man and enormous talent was a star-studded event with his family and friends like, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. You can check out the live stream of the Hollywood Star reveal below.

Source: Variety