#WOTS Power 107 & Drive: Top 10 Online 11/23/25

It's #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week three of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 new tracks handpicked by the 'Yung OG' of the 614. Any song that's been on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. YungBoy and Choppa continue to fight over the top spot...but were one or BOTH knocked out the top 2 spots?!?!? New JayDon, Tyler The Creator, and Ella Mai round out the list as well. What track will land #1? Scroll down to find out. Also, new segments on the list include, 2 golden classic records and a brand new record. What role did the legend Soulja Boy play on the countdown?!

Published on November 23, 2025

It's #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week three of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 new tracks handpicked by the 'Yung OG' of the 614. Any song that's been on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. YungBoy and Choppa continue to fight over the top spot…but were one or BOTH knocked out the top 2 spots?!?!? New JayDon, Tyler The Creator, and Ella Mai round out the list as well. What track will land #1? Scroll down to find out. Also, new segments on the list include, 2 golden classic records and a brand new record. What role did the legend Soulja Boy play on the countdown?!

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Here’s this week’s list:

10: TYLER THE CREATOR – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: KEHLANI OUT THE WINDOW

9. G HERBO FT JEREMIH – WHATEVER U WANT

8. ELLA MAI – TELL HER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : CHERISH FT YUNG JOC- KILLA

7. CARDI B FT YOUNG JEEZY AND LATTO – ERR TIME (REMIX)

6. DEE MULA – BLOW MY HIGH

5. JAYDON FT PARADISE- LULLABY

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : SOULJA BOY TELL EM FT ARAB- YAHH TRICK YAHH!/REPORT CARD

4. LOE SHIMMY- 3AM

3. CHRIS BROWN FT BRYSON TILLER, USHER- IT DEPENDS (REMIX)

2. NLE CHOPPA/NLE The Great- KO

1. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts.

