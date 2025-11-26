50 Cent’s Diddy Documentary Debuts In December

At this point, we can all agree that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the biggest internet troll. He has no problem taking to social media to air out anyone that gets on his bad side or worse, owe him money. Either way, you don’t want to find yourself on 50’s vengeful side!

50 has been teasing this new documentary since late 2023, after Diddy’s mess became a mainstream topic. Now, that documentary is finally here and debuting on one of the top streaming services next week.

Netflix will be premiering the documentary series, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning on December 2nd. The series is directed by Emmy Award-winning director Alexandria Stapleton and will include four 60-minute episodes.

Through “explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews..,” the Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary will take viewers on a ride through the impressive rise and hard fall of an iconic artist, producer and executive in the music industry.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television,” 50 Cent said in a statement. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

Director Alexandria Stapleton says the documentary is so much larger than just Diddy and looks to change the climate of celebrity status. “I hope [this documentary] is a wake up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

The proceeds earned from Sean Combs: The Reckoning will reportedly go to benefit victims of sexual assault.

