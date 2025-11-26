Star Search is BACK!

Netflix is tapping in to bring back some real nostalgia. Star Search is making a major comeback and it’s new host has been named as the talented actor, comedian, and television host, Anthony Anderson!

Star Search became an illustrious talent competition that truly helped to introduce the world to some of the most notable stars! The show aired from 1983-1995 and was hosted by Ed McMahon, and later joined by Martha Quinn. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Dave Chappelle, Aaliyah, Britney Spears, and so many more took the stage during the original run of star search!

Back in 2003 there was a very brief reboot of Star Search on CBS which only lasted for one season with Arsenio Hall as the host.

The brand new reboot will premiere on Netflix January 13, 2026 with live shows airing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Viewers will be able to participate in the action and decision making process with real-time voting for your favorite performances.

Source: Amazon Prime / Amazon Prime

We are excited to get some nostalic vibes with the new Star Search where, “..the talent is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the format is more interactive than ever. Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom. With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

Source: Variety