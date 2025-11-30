WOTS Power 107 & Drive: Top 10 Online 11/30/25

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week four of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 new tracks handpicked by Sir Da Yung OG. Any track that’s been on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. We have a new #1 joint…but what is it?!?! What track will land #1? Brent Faiyaz is bringing new fire, while R&B legend Keyshia Cole debuts on the countdown in one of the two golden classics with an iconic video from them 106 and Park days!

Source: handout / Atlantic Records

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Source: R1 / General

Here’s this week’s list:

10. KEHLANI OUT THE WINDOW

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BRENT FAIYAZ – HAVE TO.

9: TYLER THE CREATOR – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

8. ELLA MAI – TELL HER

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : DJ FELLI FEL FT DIDDY, AKON, LUDACRIS, AND LIL JON – GET BUCK IN HERE

7. NLE CHOPPA/NLE THE GREAT – KO

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : KEYSHIA COLE INTRODUCING AMINA – SHOULDA LET YOU GO

6. G HERBO FT JEREMIH – WHATEVER U WANT

5. JAYDON FT PARADISE- LULLABY

4. LOE SHIMMY FT DON TOLIVER – 3AM

3. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

2. CARDI B FT LATTO, JEEZY – ERRTIME

1. CHRIS BROWN FT BRYSON TILLER, USHER- IT DEPENDS (REMIX)

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts.