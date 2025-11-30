WordOnTheStreet Underrated Legends Vol 5: Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole was a defining R&B artist of the 2000s alongside Beyoncé, Rihanna, and others.

Keyshia Cole had a successful reality TV run on BET and VH1, showcasing her personal life.

Keyshia Cole's discography includes many underrated collaborations and features with other artists.

Keyshia Cole, we see you!

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sundayyyy and once again we’re looking at some of the most underrated Hip Hop, R&B, Entertainment, and overall Pop Culture icons that don’t get discussed or appreciated as much as they should. In this edition, we’re looking at one of the greatest to ever do it, one of the defining faces of R&B during 2000’s. That being the incomparable, Keyshia Cole

Source: R1 / General

During the 2000’s decade, you had an overflow of iconic artist coming up or cementing their legacy in the ranks. Among the female R&B singers, there was an interchangeable Mount Rushmore for that overall decade, that could have featured the likes of Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Mary J Blige, Ciara, Ashanti, or Keyshia Cole. Keyshia has had a laundry list of accomplishments including four Grammy nominations, multi-platinum album sales, a Vibe Award, ASCAP Award, and an overall lasting legacy as an one of the greatest vocalist in contemporary R&B.

Reality Television

Keyshia Cole and her family essentially ran BET programming, at a time where BET had a stacked line-up. This was well before it became basically BET featuring Tyler Perry.

Keyshia Cole, her mother, sister, Cleveland Cav ex husband/rapper Daniel “Boobie” Gibson had series such as:

Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is

Keyshia & Daniel: Family First

Keyshia Cole: All In

Keyshia Cole: My New Life

Frankie and Neffee

Cole would eventually return to the public eye after a brief hiatus on VH1

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood

Iconic Songs

Whether it was songs that made ya cry, songs that made you feel something, song that got you through, or songs that had you hyped at the club, Keyshia has always been one of one.

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

She was one of those defining 106 & Park artist in during her primary artist run as well.

Let’s look at some classic Keyshia songs.

KEYSHIA COLE – LOVE

KEYSHIA COLE – I SHOULD HAVE CHEATED

KEYSHIA COLE – LET IT GO

KEYSHIA COLE – I REMEMBER

KEYSHIA COLE – SHOULDA LET YOU GO (INTRODUCING AMINA)

KEYSHIA COLE FT 2 PAC- PLAYA CARDZ RIGHT

KEYSHIA COLE FT MONICA – TRUST

KEYSHIA COLE – HEAVEN SENT

KEYSHIA COLE – YOU COMPLETE ME

KEYSHIA COLE FT NICKI MINAJ- I AIN’T TRU

KEYSHIA COLE – TRUST AND BELIEVE

KEYSHIA COLE FT REMY MA, FRENCH MONATA – YOU

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

UNDERRATED CLASSIC FEATURES THAT YOU PROBABLY FORGOT ABOUT BUT WAS A BIG DEAL BACK IN THE DAY!!!

C SIDE FT KEYSHIA COLE – BOYFRIEND/GIRLFRIEND

P DIDDY FT KEYSHIA COLE – LAST NIGHT

TRINA FT KEYSHIA COLE – I’VE GOT A THANG FOR YOU

JAHIEM FT KEYSHIA COLE -I’VE CHANGED

THE GAME FT KEYSHIA COLE – GAME’S PAIN

SEAN PAUL FT KEYSHIA COLE – GIVE IT UP TO ME

In closing, it’s important to recognize our legends and give them their flowers today instead of waiting for something tragic happen to question their full impact.