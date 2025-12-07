WOTS Power 107 & Drive: Top 10 Online 12/07/2025

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week five of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 new tracks handpicked by Sir Da Yung OG. Any track that’s been on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, some tracks had to go due to no longer meeting the criteria. With that, some tracks have re-emerged on the countdown and we have added a second brand new track. For the Golden Classics portion, we took a classic from this week’s underrated iconic artist and a classic from 2008.

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Here’s this week’s list:

10. BRENT FAIYAZ – HAVE TO.

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LOLA BROOKE – GET MONEY

9. KEHLANI OUT THE WINDOW

8. LOE SHIMMY FT DON TOLIVER – 3AM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : KARDINAL OFFISHALL FT AKON, COLBY O’ DONIS – DANGEROUS

7. G HERBO FT JEREMIH – WHATEVER U WANT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : SEAN KINGSTON – TAKE YOU THERE (LEGENDARY ARTIST SPOTLIGHT OF THE WEEK)

6. JAYDON FT PARADISE- LULLABY

5. PLAYBOI CARTI FT KENDRICK LAMAR, JHENE AIKO – BACKDOOR

4. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

3. NLE CHOPPA – KO

2. TYLER THE CREATOR – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

1. CHRIS BROWN FT BRYSON TILLER, USHER- IT DEPENDS (REMIX)

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts.