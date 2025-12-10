“Soon.” Jayson Tatum Teases Return With Clip Of Him Balling Out Amid Achilles Recovery

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum got fans hyped up after social media footage showed the star looking like his old self after a devastating Achilles injury in May 2025.

The Celtics power forward posted footage to his Instagram story showing the All-Star looking like his old self, appearing to move effortlessly on the court. NBC Sports Boston even noted that he didn’t seem to be bothered by the ruptured Achilles based on footage showing Tatum playing 1-on-1 at the Auerbach Center.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself:

Tatum was expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 NBA season, but after he released a video showing him moving as if he were never injured, fans are hoping his return could be earlier than expected.

It probably didn’t help matters that Tatum sent out a one-word message on his IG story: “Soon.”

But don’t get too excited, Celtics fans, as the team is most likely going to move very slowly with Tatum’s recovery, even though his presence on the floor automatically helps boost Boston back to Eastern Conference dominance.

NBC Sports Boston notes that the Celtics are “currently in third place amidst a five-game win streak, only four games behind the conference-leading Detroit Pistons.”

The Celtics have been playing well without Tatum, as NBA analysts on the ESPN podcast, Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective pointed out.

Both Windhorst and co-host Tim Bontemps noted that the Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have improved their shooting, and the emergence of second-year player Jordan Walsh, all of whom have assumed greater responsibilities.

“That’s mainly what’s changed,” he explained, citing White and Pritchard’s improved 3-point shooting. “Those guys went from missing everything to making their normal amount of shots.”

See social media’s response to Tatum dreaming of a swift return below.