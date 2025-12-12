New Street Fighter Trailer & Posters Drop 🔥

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

The first official Street fighter movie trailer just dropped at the 2025 game awards. It’s given Fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for! The teaser is a quick 45 second blast of action, highlighting many of the stars from the loaded cast! We get flashes of Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li in gritty 90s gear and a bunch of other familiar faces straight out of the character select screen.

What’s grabbing attention is the cast and their commitment to looking like the characters they play. Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo take on Ryu and Ken, Callina Liang is Chun-Li, and the roster around them includes actors and athletes like Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson portraying familiar fighters like Blanka, Guile, Akuma and Balrog. Check out the trailer.