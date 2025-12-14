BREAKING John Cena Taps Out In Final Match

John Cena‘s near 30 year professional wrestling career has ended…and so did our childhoods in the most emotional way possible. John Cena, for nearly 2 decades preached “Never Give Up.” However, his last match shocked the world when he tapped out to Gunther. This was a moment fans thought babyface (good guy) Cena would never do. Gunther is a made man now. He can say he retired both Bill Goldberg and John Cena in dominating fashion.

A show filled with tributes, highlights, and celebration would end with Cena shockingly tapping out

Prior to his retirement, Cena was one of the only 5 active WWE Superstars that had still been signed on since the WWF Attitude Era. That list now only includes Randy Orton (who’s the only consecutive one), R-Truth/K-Kwik, Brock Lesnar, and The Rock (who’s very inactive these days.)

Despite people thinking otherwise, John Cena has reiterated that his run as pro wrestler is completely done. John Cena’s career goes all the way back to 1998. He’s ended it somewhat on his term basically 28 years later.

Cena wants fans to find closure and we wish John Cena nothing but the absolute best!

