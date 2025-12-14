#WordOnTheStreet Underrated Legends Vol 7: Corbin Bleu
Remember the High School Musical trilogy? Everybody always talks about Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens…but people seem to forget how massive of a star that Corbin Bleu was!
Corbin Bleu began his career all the way back in 1996, which means he’s been active for the better part of 30 years!! When his family moved from New York to LA, the sky was the limit. Notably originally for small roles in ABC‘s, High Incident or ER or iconic shows like Malcolm & Eddie or The Amanda Show.
Bleu would take those roles and maximize his opportunities with now iconic roles in a number of Disney Channel films, primarily “Jump In” and “High School Musical.” While iconic as an actor, a lot of people associate him with this now classic song that’s even been taught in music classes in Elementary Schools around the US.
Corbin Bleu’s stacked resume in film and television includes:
- ER
- Ned’s Declassified
- Hannah Montana
- The Amanda Show
- Jump In
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- High School Musical 3
- Phineas and Ferb
- The Foster’s
- Dancing With The Stars
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Flight 29 Down
- Scary or Die
Bleu has spent nearly 30 years doing movies, television, music, theatre, and voice acting. There was a period of time he was on a shortlist of stars that all the young Gen Z and Millennials looked up to.