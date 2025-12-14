Listen Live
Close
Television

#WordOnTheStreet Underrated Legends Vol 7: Corbin Bleu

On this edition of #WOTS Underrated Legends, we look at one of the most popular child actors of all-time.

Published on December 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Remember the High School Musical trilogy? Everybody always talks about Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens…but people seem to forget how massive of a star that Corbin Bleu was!

Corbin Bleu began his career all the way back in 1996, which means he’s been active for the better part of 30 years!! When his family moved from New York to LA, the sky was the limit. Notably originally for small roles in ABC‘s, High Incident or ER or iconic shows like Malcolm & Eddie or The Amanda Show.

Bleu would take those roles and maximize his opportunities with now iconic roles in a number of Disney Channel films, primarily “Jump In” and “High School Musical.” While iconic as an actor, a lot of people associate him with this now classic song that’s even been taught in music classes in Elementary Schools around the US.

Corbin Bleu’s stacked resume in film and television includes:

  • ER
  • Ned’s Declassified
  • Hannah Montana
  • The Amanda Show
  • Jump In
  • High School Musical
  • High School Musical 2
  • High School Musical 3
  • Phineas and Ferb
  • The Foster’s
  • Dancing With The Stars
  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Flight 29 Down
  • Scary or Die

Bleu has spent nearly 30 years doing movies, television, music, theatre, and voice acting. There was a period of time he was on a shortlist of stars that all the young Gen Z and Millennials looked up to.

More from Power 107.5

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close