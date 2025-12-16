Listen Live
The Most Anticipated Video Games Coming in 2026

Published on December 16, 2025

GTA VI Photo Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

2026 is shaping up to be a game-changer for the culture and the community. With the new Nintendo Switch successor on the scene and developers pushing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S to their limit, get ready for visuals, performance, and vibes that hit on a new level.

This isn’t just growth—it’s a celebration of innovation and togetherness, promising unforgettable moments for players of all backgrounds.

With so many titles announced to be released in the New Year, we have created a list of the most anticipated video games of 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem

February 27

Crimson Desert

March 19

Forza Horizon 6

2026

007 First Light

March 26

Hela

2026

Star Wars Zero Company

2026

Marvel’s Wolverine

Fall 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI

November 19

