Metro Boomin To Executive Produce Nelly & The St. Lunatics Comeback Album

It’s shaping up to be a St. Louis link-up between Nelly, the St. Lunatics, and superstar producer Metro Boomin.

Break out the Band-Aids and headbands, new St. Lunatics music is officially on the way. The Country Grammar rapper recently announced onstage that the St. Louis group is planning to release a new project in 2026.

Not only are they giving fans new music, but they’ve also linked up with a new, young legend from the Lou, Metro Boomin, as the executive producer.

“Love St. Louis from top to bottom, one time, again, St.Lunatics 2026 executive produced by Metro Boomin. St.Louis, we in the building, turning up 2026 one time.”

This will mark the group’s first album since Free City, which dropped in 2001. With huge songs like “Midwest Swing“, “Here We Come“, & “Let Me In Now“, the 24-year drought has fans ready for new music. Linking up with another St.Louis native, Metro Boomin amplifies the moment even more. Metro has been on a historic run with his music.

Metro Boomin is fresh off the release of his Futuristic Summa album, which many fans are already calling one of the best projects of 2025. The St. Louis-born, Atlanta-raised producer tapped into a nostalgic early 2000s sound, bringing in era-defining artists like Roscoe Dash, Waka Flocka Flame, and Young Dro to help bring the futuristic vibe back to life.

Rapper, Media personality, & all-around St.Louis legend, Stuey Rock, gave Hip-Hop Wired his thoughts on a St.Lunatics album executive-produced by Metro Boomin:

“To see them get together again after everything they’ve been through. Ups, downs, and differences to come back together to create an album with one of the biggest producers in the world, Metro Boomin, I think it’s super dope.”

