Christmas Light Shows & Drive-Throughs Around Columbus
- Millions of lights at Columbus Zoo, Franklin Park Conservatory, and Dawes Arboretum.
- Drive-through exhibits at Alum Creek State Park and Delaware County Fairgrounds.
- Downtown Columbus offers a walkable light trail and holiday-themed Segway and trolley tours.
Holiday lights are officially in full swing across Central Ohio. It’s time to bundle up the fam and hit the city’s seasonal drive-through favorites and walk-through experiences built around art, nature, and tradition.
Here’s a guide of Christmas light shows and drive-through displays happening across the region this year.
Worth the Drive
Wildlights! at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
The Zoo’s signature holiday tradition features millions of LED lights, animated musical displays, Santa, reindeer and festive scenes woven throughout the entire property. It’s a completely different way to experience the zoo after dark.
Runs Nov. 21–Jan. 4 | Powell, OH
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory transforms into a glowing winter wonderland filled with thousands of lights, ornament trees, a rainbow tunnel, gingerbread displays and seasonal blooms throughout the property.
Runs Nov. 22–Jan. 4 | Columbus, OH
Winter Wonders Walks
A guided evening walk through Dawes Arboretum’s paved trail, surrounded by illuminated trees, followed by music, coffee, food trucks and a visit from Santa.
Select dates Dec. 5–13 | Newark, OH
Drive-Through Displays
Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights
A three-mile drive-through experience featuring holiday scenes, glowing tunnels and synchronized music played through your car radio — perfect for staying warm while soaking it all in.
Runs Nov. 21–Jan. 4 | Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds
Santa 95’s Christmas Lights Ohio
A large-scale drive-through holiday display set at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, bringing festive scenes and bright displays straight to your car.
Begins Nov. 26 | Delaware, OH
Walk-Through & Outdoor Experiences
Wanderlights in Downtown Columbus
More than half a million lights line a walkable path from Columbus Commons to Bicentennial Park. Guests can stroll with drinks to go thanks to the downtown DORA, or catch special Wander Nights with movies, fire pits and hot chocolate on December weekends.
Runs Nov. 21–Feb. 15 | Downtown Columbus
Easton Town Center Holiday Lights
Easton’s entire property sparkles with millions of lights throughout the season, making holiday shopping feel extra festive — especially after their Grand Illumination kickoff.
Begins Nov. 14 | Columbus, OH
Holiday Light Tours
SegAway Tours of Columbus – Holiday Lights Tour
Glide through downtown on a Segway while taking in holiday displays along the Scioto Mile, Arena District and Columbus Commons, all set to Christmas music through a wireless sound system.
Runs Nov. 29–Dec. 30 | Columbus, OH
Trolley Pub Columbus Holiday Lights Tour
A BYOB-friendly ride through some of Columbus’ most festive neighborhoods, including the Short North, Arena District and Downtown, with both public and private options available.
Runs Nov. 21–Feb. 14 | Columbus, OH
Wanderlights Trolley Tour
A guided trolley experience covering all the Wanderlights locations, plus a special stop to see the holiday light show at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Donations are encouraged.
Select dates Dec. 5–20 | Columbus, OH
