Congratulations Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug surprised Mariah the Scientist and fans and turned up with a night of music and a milestone moment in his life. He popped the question to longtime girlfriend Mariah the Scientist on stage. It all happened during his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Midway through the show the lights turned and the screen read… “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” and Thug dropped to one knee with a large a big diamond!