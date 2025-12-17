Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Congratulations Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug!

Young Thug surprises Mariah The Scientist with onstage proposal celebrating new chapter in their relationship.

Published on December 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug surprised Mariah the Scientist and fans and turned up with a night of music and a milestone moment in his life. He popped the question to longtime girlfriend Mariah the Scientist on stage. It all happened during his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Midway through the show the lights turned and the screen read… “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” and Thug dropped to one knee with a large a big diamond!

Related Tags

DJ Nailz Mariah Nailz Trending Young Thug

More from Power 107.5

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close