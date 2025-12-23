Pharrell Gifts Pusha T Brand New Rolls Royce!

Source: James “JMP” Pereira / James “JMP” Pereira

Pusha T is wrapping up 2025 in style after being gifted a new whip! Longtime collaborator and friend Pharrell showed up and out with a brand spanking new Rolls Royce for Push. And I must say, these are my type of friends!

What a great way for Push to wrap up a pretty awesome year! The Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out, has been going crazy earning many accolades, including 5 Grammy nominations. Those noms include Album Of The Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” and Best Music Video for “So Be It.”

Pharrell served as an executive producer on the album for Push and Malice, so it’s no wonder he gifted his friend so huge!

“Aye @Pharrell, I love you man,” the perfect caption for a luxury surprise.

Source: Complex