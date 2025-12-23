Get Into It:: Naomi Sharon Is THAT GIRL!

If you are in need of some new audible pleasures, you definitely need to get into the ultra velvety and sultry sounds of Miss Naomi Sharon!

Naomi Sharon is of Dutch-Carribean descent and her vibes are slightly reminiscent of a mash up of Sade, Toni Braxton and Cher. But she very much, has a style quite her own. She’s signed to OVO Sound and you should prepare yourself for a treat any time you press play.

Naomi is dropping a brand new EP, Live From Paradiso, on Christmas Eve, however, you definitely need to enlighten yourself and listen to her debut album, Obsidian first.

“This live EP captures the final night of the European tour and the closing chapter of the Obsidian and The Only Love We Know era,” Sharon tells Billboard. “Ending this journey in the Netherlands, at Paradiso, felt like the most meaningful way to bring it home.”

The live project will feature Sharon’s ethereal vocals on seven tracks from her sold-out 2025 global tour, setting the table for her sophomore album next year.

“I feel like it’s more up-tempo. It hits a little harder, like it’s more in your face,” Sharon said back in September. “It’s a little bit more digestible for a broader audience in a positive way. It’s still credible. I’m really happy about it.”

Enjoy Naomi Sharon’s “Definition of Love” performance from the Obsidian album above.

Source: Billboard