Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

If anyone knows how to do the holidays right, it’s Niecy Nash-Betts. This week, the actress hosted a star-studded holiday party in Beverly Hills – and it instantly became one of the most talked-about celebrations of the season.

Niecy Nash-Betts Threw A Star-Studded Holiday Party Everyone’s Still Talking About

Niecy set the tone the moment she arrived. She wore a curve-hugging white gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic feathered details that felt festive, fashionable, and fabulous.

In other words, signature Niecy with some winter flair.

The look was soft, sparkly, and glamorous, giving luxe holiday energy all night long. Her baby-doll makeup – rosy cheeks, lashes, and glossy lips -completed the moment.

Niecy Nash-Betts Holiday Party: Let’s Get Into The Celebrity Guest List & Decor

Niecy set the tone, and her guests matched her energy. The guest list was stacked with familiar faces.

Cameras caught Tia Mowry, Phaedra Parks, Yandy Smith, Quad Webb, Vanessa A. Williams, Monyetta Shaw, and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Everyone came dressed for the occasion. Think gowns, faux fur, sparkle, and classic holiday colors – white, red, green silver, and black were everywhere.

The decor stayed just as festive.

Twinkling Christmas lights filled the space, projected snowflakes danced across the walls, and faux snow and greenery turned the venue into a cozy holiday fantasy. It felt intimate and warm, like a glamorous house party instead of a stiff industry event.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The night also had heart.

The party doubled as a fundraiser supporting families impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, with toy donations benefiting local fire departments and the Eaton/Altadena community.

Niecy Nash-Betts Holiday Party: Balancing Glamour And Generosity

Niecy co-hosted the evening with Adrienne Maloof. Adrienne opened her Beverly Hills home for the affair. According to viral videos, pics, and local news stories, her house was the perfect backdrop for a night balancing glamour with generosity.

Holiday parties obviously come and go, but this one still has everyone talking. From celebrity comments to the Getty images circulating online – and the donations benefiting Los Angeles charities – this party was very much a moment.

But when it comes to Niecy Nash-Betts, who’s really surprised? She’s that girl.

The Claws actress is the queen of the disappearing waist, main-character energy, shutting down red carpets, and owning a room – all while showing up for the people and causes she loves most.

This annual holiday soirée was fun, fashionable, and full of heart. We’re here for how it all came together.

Niecy Nash-Betts Threw A Star-Studded Holiday Party Everyone’s Still Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com