Venus Williams Is Officially A Wife!!

Source: ABC / abc

It’s safe to say, the Williams sisters are some of the greatest athletes of our time! They truly paved the way for black and brown girls to see a reflection of ourselves on and off the tennis court. Now, those girls with the infamous heads full of beads are all grown up and living their best lives.

Venus Williams is a married woman!

Venus and hubby, actor/producer Andrea Preti actually tied the knot twice! The couple had two beautiful ceremonies to celebrate their union, one in the states in Florida, while the other was held in Italy. The two weddings were held months apart, the first was in Ischia, Italy on September 18th and the two shared another alter in Palm Beach, Florida just days ago.

Now, why the need for two separate ceremonies?? Well, since Venus is not an official citizen of Italy, it made completing the legal paperwork a bit difficult. So, the pair decided to have a wedding in the United States to prevent any issues with the formality of their marriage.

Venus and Andrea had a full week of events leading up to their final ceremony in Florida, including a bridal shower, cookout vibes by the pool and family and friends gathered for a yacht outing hosted by Serena, of course!

Venus looked absolutely stunning in her custom Morilee New York design for their courthouse wedding and the Georges Hobeika gown for the main ceremony.

“For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep,” Andrea said in an interview with Vogue, calling it “the second-best day of my life.” Source: Complex