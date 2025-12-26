5 New Ohio Laws Taking Effect in January 2026
Ohio voters and businesses will see major new state laws take effect Jan. 1, 2026.
These laws change how Ohioans work, learn, vote, and buy or use cannabis and hemp products. Lawmakers passed these updates in the 2025 legislative session to adjust for inflation, public safety and regulatory clarity.
The following changes will affect employers, students, homeowners, and voters across the state. Here’s a breakdown of the key new laws and what residents should know going into the new year.
Minimum Wage Increase
Ohio will raise the minimum wage for non-tipped employees to $11.00 per hour in January, tied to inflation. Tipped workers will see their base rate go to $5.50 per hour. The new thresholds affect larger employers and aim to help workers keep pace with rising costs.
School Cell Phone Policy
A new law requires every public school district, community school and STEM school to adopt a policy banning student cell phone use during instructional hours. The policy must be in place by Jan. 1 and covers phones during the full school day, with limited exceptions.
Cannabis and Hemp Regulation
Senate Bill 56 restructures Ohio’s marijuana and intoxicating hemp laws. It places adult-use cannabis under the Division of Cannabis Control and ends unregulated intoxicating hemp sales outside licensed dispensaries. The law also establishes buffers around schools and caps dispensary numbers statewide.
Property Tax Reform
Ohio lawmakers passed reforms to limit automatic property tax increases. The changes cap inflation-driven growth on property values and require local votes for major tax hikes, aiming to give homeowners more predictability and relief on bills.
Voting Law Updates
Senate Bill 293 changes Ohio’s voting rules by eliminating the four-day grace period for absentee ballots after Election Day. The law requires ballots to arrive by official closing times and updates voter registration verification processes.
5 New Ohio Laws Taking Effect in January 2026 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com