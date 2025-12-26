T.I. Is In His Comedy Era With Brand New Stand Up Special!

T.I. has taken his talents to the stage… and not the one we are used to! Tip is now living one of his dreams as a stand-up comedian and just dropped his first comedy special on Christmas Eve!

This move may have come as surprise to his vast fanbase. However, T.I. is no stranger to stepping outside the box and taking on any challenge. He is known for his slick southern style in the booth and storytelling abilities, so it makes sense that comedy has been on his to-do list as well. Successful rapper, actor, entrepreneur and now you can add, comedian to the list!

In the trailer, we see Tip talking about the hustle, family and fame. And of course, he filmed the comedy special in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage with his comedy crew, The HaHa Mafia. Many of his peers showed their support for his new venture and were in attendance. Celebrities like Usher and The Dream made his debut a star-studded experience.

Tip has been working on his skills and punchlines for some time now. He’s put himself on several infamous stages over the last few years, like the Funny Bone for example, putting his comedy chops to the test. And I for one, love a good side quest! In the trailer, Tip also appears to be paying homage to one of the greatest comedians of our time, Eddie Murphy, rocking a red leather fit similar to what Eddie wore in his first feature stand up Delirious.

T.I.’s first ever standup special, “Cheaper Than Therapy,” was dropped off just in time for the holidays, debuting on Christmas Eve exclusively on his website, tipaintfunny.com. Check out the trailer below!

