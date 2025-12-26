2026 Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest Headliners Revealed!

The Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival just released the headliners for the 2026 show. Jhené Aiko, Ludacris, as well as Nelly and Ashanti are set to hit the stage in Miami!

Next year will be the festivals 19th installation so you know they have to celebrate this milestone in style. It all goes down at Hard Rock Stadium, March 7th and 8th, hosted by the City of Miami Gardens with production by the Black Promoters Collective.

You can expect to see more of your favorite artists at the 2026 festival. Ella Mai, Mya, Joe and GloRilla are also set to be in the Miami streets and hit the stage! And there will be a special performance from D-Nice & Friends featuring some real OG heavy hitters, SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson and Kenny Burns. A major surprise guest has yet to be announced but will be revealed in the coming months. Jazz in the Gardens is already looking major so this surprise should be one for the books!

“Our community looks forward to Jazz in the Gardens every year because it brings people together in a powerful, joyful way,” said Mayor Rodney Harris in a press announcement. “This festival is a celebration of art, culture and connection, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far for another incredible weekend in Miami Gardens.”

Grab your tickets now, the sooner the better at JazzintheGardens.com.

