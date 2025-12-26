21 Savage Is Back Chart Topping!

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

21 Savage dropped What Happened to the Streets? earlier this month and is officially back on top of the charts with his latest album. And to think, naysayers doubted if he could do it again!

This album marks 21’s fifth consecutive album hitting No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album. This is an honorable acheivement for a young man who battled more than just in the booth, for some time, his citizenship seemed to be on the line as well. 21 was born in London and moved to ATL when he was 7 years old.

The new album boasts a heavy hitting list of features including long time collaborator Drake, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, G Herbo, GloRilla and he couldn’t leave out his rumored boo, Big Latto. What Happened to the Streets? earned 73K equivalent album units in the U.S. alone and he’s earned 65.8 million official on-demand audio and video streams of the album’s songs.

21 Savage is always reaping the rewards of his hard work, this is his 6th number 1 as a Top Rap Album!

Check out one of his new visuals off the album below.