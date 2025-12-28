WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 15 OF 2025

This year was big litty and on this special edition of the Power 107 & Drive, we have some year end awards for the city, as well as counting down the top 15 records in Hip Hop for 2025. It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday and with a few recognitions.

Best Legend Cameo of the Year: Ne-Yo, who came up and showed love to the entire Urban One team prior to performing with Mary J Blige and Mario earlier this year.

This year also marked the retirement of future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena after nearly 30 years in professional wrestling. We witnessed him have the most historic year of ANY pro wrestler in history breaking every remaining record and shocking moment for him to have.

We’ve seen new artist elevate like actor turned R&B sensation JayDon, previously known for his roles on Tyler Perry The Paynes and the movie Little. While artist like NBA YoungBoy returned in a major way and Leon Thomas III finally takes his well deserved spotlight.

Let’s dive right on in to the top 15 records of 2025!

HONORABLE MENTIONS: BIGXTHEPLUG – THE LARGEST, LIL TECCA – DARK THOUGHTS, NBA YOUNGBOY – SHOT CALLIN, ROB 49 -WTHELLY?

15 CARDI B – OUTSIDE

14 GLORILLA – TYPA

13 PLUTO X YK NIECE – WHIM WHAMIE

12 THE WEEKND – TIMELESS

11 MARIAH THE SCIENTIST – BURNING BLUE

10 KEHLANI – FOLDED

9 LATTO – SOMEBODY

8 LEON THOMAS FT CHRIS BROWN – MUTT

7 CHRIS BROWN – RESIDUALS

6 CHRIS BROWN FT BRYSON TILLER, USHER – IT DEPENDS REMIX

5 GLORILLA FT SEXY REDD – WHATCHU KNOW BOUT ME

4 TRAVIS SCOTT – 4X4

3 SZA X KENDRICK LAMAR – 30 FOR 30

2 DRAKE – NOKIA

1 KENDRICK LAMAR FT SZA – LUTHER