Billionaire Bey Has Officially Entered The Chat!

Cowboy Carter catapulted Queen Bey into billionaire status!

Source: Bryce Anderson / GQ / Bryce Anderson / GQ

Beyonce possesses a profound passion for her craft that has always separated her from her peers. With over 20 years in the game, she is still making waves, setting trends and raising the bar with intentional attention to detail that only real, day one children of destiny truly understand.

Source: Julian Dakdouk / Julian Dakdouk

Beyonce Knowles, started her career in music and even though she’s dabbling and has found success in other industries, her musical gifts continue to reign supreme. She is not afraid to step outside the box and challenge the “norm.” The Cowboy Carter era broke boundaries that even the biggest, the largest Beyonce hater cannot deny. Beyonce stepped into a genre, many like to say she doesn’t qualify for even though she’s a native of Houston, Texas. Not only did she stomp on the competition, but a new Grammy award category has also emerged as a direct result of it!

Source: Julian Dakdouk for Parkwood Entertainment / Netflix

The Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter raked in over $400 million EACH, running Beyonce up to her billionaire tax bracket. Under the Beyonce Empire, she has Parkwood Entertainment, which basically manages her career, producing all of her music, documentaries and concerts. She started this company back in 2010 taking over her career from top to bottom.

“When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn’t go to some big management company,” she said in an interview promoting her self-titled album, Beyoncé. “I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success—you do it yourself.” Source: Cécred / Courtesy of Brand

Beyonce has also found huge success with her hair care brand Cecred and whiskey label, SirDavis, named to honor her great grandfather. Honorable mention goes to her former clothing line, Ivy Park, which was in collaboration with Adidas and discontinued in 2024. It can’t go without being noted that she had the hive and the internet in a frenzy every time a new collection dropped.

Source: Mason Poole & Julian Dakdouk / SirDavis

Anything Beyonce touches, seemingly turns to gold. We can’t forget her 2018 Coachella performance turned Netflix documentary, Homecoming, which brough in about $60 million and add the Cowboy Carter NFL Christmas Day special that ran up another $50 million from the streaming service.

Queen Bey is only the 5th musician to cross over into the elite billionaire threshold. Her husband, Jay-Z is no stranger, making them an unstoppable powerhouse couple. Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna also finish off the top five!

Source: Mason Poole / Tiffany & Co.

Real Bey Hive fans are all anxiously awaiting the third and final installment of the trilogy Bey has been teasing for a while now. The first two parts have been highly successful of course, but the verdict is out on just what vibes Beyonce will be bringing to the table this time around. Some speculation say she may be walking into her Tina Turner-esque rock era. One thing for sure, the world is watching and patiently waiting for the queen’s strategic next move.

Source: Robin Harper / Parkwood Entertainment

In the meantime, she’s enjoying the fruits of her labor with her beautiful family, trying her best to let her children, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, live a “normal life.” (good luck with that)

“I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”