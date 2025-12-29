Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Crash In Nigeria!

Just a little over a week after his victory over Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua has survived the unimaginable! The two time heavy weight boxing champion walks away from a car crash that claimed the lives of two other passengers with only minor injuries.

Joshua, a Nigerian-British boxer and former world heavyweight champion, was in his home land, Lagos, Nigeria at the time of the crash that occurred this morning. According to reports by the Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo, a tire burst on the vehicle with Joshua and others inside causing the driver to lose control and hit a parked truck on the road. The incident occurred on what is known to be an extremely deadly road in Nigeria.

“The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated,” a statement from Ogun State Police read. “He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention. Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene.”

Joshua survived the collision and was transported to a medical facility in Lagos. He is reportedly in stable condition.

There have been videos popping up on social media showcasing the after math of the deadly crash, as well as Joshua being extracted from the wreckage in noticable pain.

Unfortunately, the two passengers lost in the crash, Latz and Sina, are very close to Joshua. Both being longtime friends to him, also worked alongside the champion as coach and trainer. This tragedy has shaken the city of Lagos and heavily impacted Joshua personally.

The Ogun State Police Command said it will share further updates on the incident as the investigation progresses.

Jake Paul, his recent opponent, sent a positive message to Joshua after learning of the news. “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident,” Paul said on X.

Source: Netlix / Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Source: ESPN, ABC News