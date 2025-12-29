Blueface Must Pay Soulja Boy’s BM ASAP!

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Blueface owes more than $100K to Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy’s child. His $123,000 debt has now grown over $130,000! Thanks to a successful defamation lawsuit for Jackilyn, Blueface has been in debt to her for quite some time. Since the judgement, he has been ignoring her.

Jackilyn filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Blueface back in 2023. A debate between Soulja Boy and Blueface went completely left after the two went back and forth on who would win a VERZUZ battle. Blueface took the disagreement to another level after claiming to have slept with Soulja’s baby mom. He dragged the lie way too far by making claims that he was actually the father of their baby. Although, Jackilyn vehemently denied the allegations as “false and defamatory statements,” she did confess to having protected sexual relations one time in 2018 with Blueface.

Jackilyn did not take all this speculation lightly and issued a cease-and-desist letter. She also demanded the removal of all of Blueface’s defamatory statements from all social media platforms and filed the defamation lawsuit. In his true fashion, Blueface failed to comply and subsequently lost the case by default. He was ordered to pay a total of $123,243.10 to cover pain and suffering, legal fees and other costs.

It looks like Blueface still hasn’t paid his debt and this has caused it to increase to $131,655, with interest. Jackilyn has now filed writs of execution with the Sheriff’s Offices in Los Angeles County and Sacramento County to address the outstanding default judgement.

Judge Peter Hernandez has now ordered Blueface’s music royalties to be used to pay Jackilyn so the judgement can be fulfilled. Maybe this time around, Blueface will take matters more seriously.

I can just hear Soulja Boy now, “the first rapper to have his baby mom get paid from suing another rapper.”

Source: Hollywood Unlocked