Stefon Diggs In Trouble Again?!

Stefon Diggs clearly loves the spotlight. The NFL baller has found himself in the hot seat, yet again, and this time it could be extremely serious!

The New Patriots wide receiver is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, as well as, misdemeanor assault and battery. All of this mess derives from an incident that allegedly took place earlier this month on December 2, 2025. The NFL and Stefons’ lawyers are trying their best to keep the situation under wraps and be very hush hush about the incident, however some of the details are slowing being exposed.

The alleged incident involved a woman working for Stefon as a private chef. She is accusing him of slapping and choking her. The situation escalated after a text exchange between the two surrounding missed payments owed to the chef. According to the incident report filed, she claims Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom at the house she worked in Dedham and “smacked her across the face. She said that she tried to push him away.”

The report goes on to say Stefon “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.” The woman claimed she had trouble breathing and “felt like she could have blacked out.” The alleged victim took some time to contemplate whether or not she wanted to press charges after initially reporting it to the police December 16th. On December 22nd, she decided to move forward. And is also claiming she has still yet to be paid. Stefon adamantly denies the allegations against him.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations,” attorney David Meier said in a statement. “They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations (are) crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

There is an arraignment scheduled for January 23, 2025.

Source: NY Times