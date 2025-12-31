Teyana Taylor && Aaron Pierre Call It Quits!

Say it ain’t so! My girl Teyana Taylor and breakout heartthrob Aaron Pierre have allegedly decided to part ways.

Sometimes things aren’t meant to last forever, unfortunately and for Teyana coming off her divorce from Iman Shumpert, she bagged one of the finest men we’ve seen hit the scene in a little minute.

The couple started turning heads earlier this year after the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. I mean you have got to admit that they look really good together. They later confirmed dating rumors in the summertime and it was undeniable after Teyana’s sweet birthday post she shared for Aaron. He also starred as a love interest in the visual album for Teyana’s Escape Room, which is a whole vibe.

The two have been seen being extremely lovey dovey in public and speaking highly of one another when asked in interviews about the relationship. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Tey revealed that they were “each other’s safe space.” She has also shared how delicately he treats and loves on her.

No definitive reason has been given as to why the pair decided to split but it has been assumed that career pressures and timing may have caused them to end things.

Both of them never wanted to really label their relationship, they seemed to just simply want to continue to enjoy the experience and time shared. I hate to see couples break up, but having both of these gorgeous talents back on the market isn’t the worst thing.

For now, enjoy seeing them share the screen in Teyana’s visual album below.

