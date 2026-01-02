Megan The Stallion Opens Her Popeyes Location In Miami

Source: Time100 / Time

Megan The Stallion is not only in her lover girl era… sis is also deep in her entrepreneur bag with no intention of slowing down any time soon! We love to see the continued elevation despite the trials and tribulations she’s been facing the last several years.

Now Megan has taken her talents to Miami, opening her first franchised Popeyes restaurant! Right in the heart of South Beach, Meg has stepped into her CEO role with style and grace. She was at her new Popeyes location, doing her part to boost morale and encourage her team leading up to opening day.

Megan’s journey into ownership with Popeyes started back in 2021 with a collaboration. In true hot girl fashion, the “Hottie Sauce” campaign dropped and was an instant success. Apparently, Megan anticipated the partnership to be bigger than just dipping sauce and made sure that she not only signed off on a sponsorship deal but also became an approved franchisee. A small detail that made a huge impact on the opportunity for Meg to transition into ownership seamlessly.

This new Popeyes venture may not be glamourous, but it definitely sets Megan apart from being just a rapper. She’s in it for the long haul and is creating opportunities for others as well.

Some have questioned why she chose Miami over her hometown of Houston, Texas, however it’s a smart business decision. South Beach is one of the most competitive and high-traffic food markets in the country! We look forward to witnessing her continue to turn her tragedies to triumph and win big, and it’s absolutely giving Megan the Boss and it’s “Mmm, mmm, good!”

Source: Kennedi Carter / Glamour Magazine

Source: Hip-Hop Vibe