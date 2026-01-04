POWER 107 AND DRIVE WEEK ONE 2026!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and IT’S 2026!!! The first edition of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Any track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, we’re doing a good revamp of the list to ready for a new year!

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Here’s this week’s list:

10. COCO JONES – PASSPORT

9. SUMMER WALKER – GO GIRL

8. SEXYY RED – WHY YOU WANT IT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : FANTASIA – WHEN I SEE U

7. 21 SAVAGE FT DRAKE – MR. RECOUP

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : TI – WHY YOU WANNA

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DOECHII F. SZA – GIRL GET UP

6. NLE CHOPPA – KO

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TEYANA TAYLOR, LUCKY DAYE – HARD PART

5. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – FRIEND DO

4. JEREMAIN REESE JR FT GIRLFRIEND – CAN’T EXPLAIN IT

3. G HERBO FT JEREMIH – WHATEVER U WANT

2.KEHLANI OUT THE WINDOW

1. JAYDON FT PARADISE & USHER- LULLABY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts.