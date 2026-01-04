Will Smith’s Violinist Spoke Out About ‘Sexual Misconduct’ Days Before Lawsuit For Sexual Harassment & ‘Grooming’

Will Smith is facing a legal firestorm as 2026 begins, with a newly filed lawsuit alleging a pattern of predatory behavior and sexual misconduct during his recent musical comeback. Brian King Joseph, a professional electric violinist and former America’s Got Talent finalist, filed the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court this week, naming both Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management Inc., as defendants. The Will Smith allegations center on claims of grooming, sexual harassment, and a disturbing hotel room intrusion that Joseph says led to his retaliatory termination.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the professional relationship between Smith and Joseph began in late 2024 when the violinist was hired to perform on Smith’s “Based on a True Story” tour and contribute to his upcoming album. However, according to the lawsuit, the dynamic quickly shifted from professional to predatory. Joseph alleges that Smith began “grooming and priming” him for sexual exploitation, often insisting on spending significant amounts of time alone with the musician.

The complaint details specific instances of Smith allegedly making suggestive comments to foster a false sense of intimacy. Joseph claims that Smith told him, “You and I have such a special connection that I don’t have with anyone else,” an expression the lawsuit characterizes as a deliberate attempt to lower the violinist’s guard. These early interactions laid the groundwork for what Joseph describes as a “traumatic series of events” that reached a breaking point during a tour stop in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit centers on an incident in March 2025 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Joseph alleges that after a rehearsal, he returned to his hotel room, which was booked and accessed by Smith’s management team, to find evidence of an unauthorized intruder. According to the filing, the room contained items that did not belong to him, including wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, and a bottle of HIV medication labeled with another person’s name.

Most alarming was a handwritten note addressed to Joseph that read: “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.”

Joseph, fearing for his physical safety and believing he was being targeted for a sexual assault, immediately reported the incident to hotel security, a non-emergency police line, and Smith’s management. However, the lawsuit claims that instead of receiving support, Joseph was met with hostility. He alleges that a representative for Treyball Studios accused him of fabricating the story, asking him, “Why did you lie and make this up?” Days later, Joseph was terminated from the tour, with management claiming the production was “going in a different direction,” despite allegedly hiring another violinist to replace him almost immediately.

Brian King Joseph Talked ‘Sexual Misconduct’ Days Before Filing Lawsuit

On Dec. 27, Joseph posted a video he called a “PSA” about retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct. The Instagram video mentioned “some things happened” when worked on “a major, major tour with somebody who is huge in the industry.” At the time, he kept the details vague and didn’t name names because it was already a legal matter.

“Getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that, simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work, is not OK. And I know that there’s a lot of other people out there who have been afraid to speak up, and I understand. If that’s you, I see you,” he concluded, promising, “More updates to come soon.”

Will Smith Sexual Assault Allegations Denied By His Legal Team

Will Smith has denied all allegations through his legal counsel. Attorney Allen B. Grodsky issued a statement to multiple outlets labeling the Will Smith sexual assault allegations as “false, baseless, and reckless.” Grodsky emphasized that the claims are “categorically denied” and stated that the defense will use “all legal means available” to ensure the truth is brought to light during the proceedings.

The legal battle comes at a sensitive time for Smith, whose “Based on a True Story” tour was intended to be a major pillar of his career resurgence. Joseph, represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, who is also handling sexual assault civil suits against Tyler Perry, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The violinist claims the ordeal has resulted in severe emotional distress, economic loss, and PTSD.

