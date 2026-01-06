NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty/Instagram

Dave East recently crossed paths with a familiar face, and the interaction didn’t appear to be a friendly one.

In a video that circulated online, a tense exchange appeared to unfold between East and another individual. Fans quickly began piecing together the moment, speculating that it involved an old peer attempting to reconnect with the Harlem rapper after years of being brushed off. New York producer Skitzo later sat down with Hip-Hop Wired to share his side of what really went down between him and Dave East.

According to Skitzo, the encounter took place at a Mass Appeal event, where he approached East to ask for an interview:

“I have this puppet character that does interviews. I’ve interviewed Redman, Tiffany Haddish, Rakim, etc. I see Dave (East). I went up to him and asked him if I can do an interview with him. It was kinda weird, I’m walking with my nephew and my boy Pierre. I walk up to him and it’s him and a bunch of his goons circling around pulling out phones. In my mind I’m like, the f*ck is going on? And then that’s when he starts the whole dialogue, and I’m like bro, what are you talking about?” Implying that East wanted to work with him in the past, but Skitzo denied him.

Skitzo recalls his first interaction with Dave East was back in 2014: “I used to live next to Sway and Sway was like ‘Yo Skitzo let me get you on the show, you get to choose 4 artists to rap on your beats. Slim (Dollaz) suggested Dave East, at that time I was not familiar with Dave but I was like f*ck it bring him on.”

The Bronx producer made it clear that the situation was a misunderstanding on his end and that he never declined an opportunity to work with Dave East. He also clarified that he was not asking East for a verse, despite online speculation suggesting otherwise. Skitzo ended the interview with a direct message to the Karma rapper, emphasizing that he had tried to look out for him in the past.

“It’s all love bro, I just wanted to interview you, I didn’t want a verse. If you acknowledge that I looked out for you, we can talk. But right now you got me looking crazy.”

Check out the full interview below.

NY Producer, Skitzo Clears The Air On Disagreement With Dave East was originally published on hiphopwired.com