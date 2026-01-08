All Three Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Are Here! Watch Now!

Source: Avengers: Doomsday / Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans got some gifts over the holidays as the superhero giant has been on fire teasing us with not one, not two, but three Avengers: Doomsday trailers that have sent the fandom into a frenzy and left us counting down the days to December 18, 2026! The first teaser dropped right after Christmas and brought back none other than Steve Rogers, Captain America himself, proving that legends never fade! It gives us chills seeing Cap step back into the spotlight with that iconic shield energy. Then, just days later, Marvel showed love to the God of Thunder Thor walking through the forest, speaking to his past and his purpose, showing he’s still a warrior with heart and depth. This week, the third trailer unleashed the long awaited X-Men in full force. Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops pulling our childhood nostalgia strings and hyping up mutant mayhem like never before. The X-Men’s appearance lets us know this film isn’t just Avengers, it’s everybody’s universe colliding! With each teaser dropping more star power and mystery, Marvel is building one of the most exciting blockbuster moments of the year and we’re ready to see our heroes rise, unite and shake the multiverse when Doomsday finally hits theaters!