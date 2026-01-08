Beloved Buckeyes Declaring For NFL Draft

Our beloved Buckeyes are winding down an incredible season. Despite losing the Big 10 Championship and Cotton Bowl, the Buckeye football team remains a top ranked team in the Big 10 and College Football Playoffs. As the clocks have turned into a brand new year, many of our standout stars have decided to enter the NFL draft.

Defensive Back, Caleb Downs has decided not to commit to his senior year and is heading straight for the draft. He announced his decision on his podcast, Downs to Business, that he will be turning pro and is expecting to hear his name this spring.

Source: Jason Mowry / Getty

“To Buckeye fans and the entire Ohio State community, thank you for the pride, passion, and support that make this place special,” Downs said in a statement. “I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft. I’m grateful for this chapter and proud to forever be a Buckeye.”

Under Buckeye nation, Caleb finished third with 81 total tackles. He also took home the 2025 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. He was recognized for his exceptional performance, athletic ability, and character during the 2025 season.

Another huge player announcing their intent to declare for the NFL draft is wide receiver Carnell Tate. For the 2025 season, he raked up 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

Carnell wrapped up his statement saying, “I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished at Ohio State and will carry the lessons, relationships, and memories from this program with me forever.” He is projected to be a first-round receiver for the upcoming draft.

Another standout player declaring for the 2026 NFL draft is Cornerback Davison Igbinosun. A player with real heart and passion for the game. He plays with intent and intensity needed to uplift whatever team he’s on. He is slated to be a top cornerback prospect.

Other players that may also enter the draft before the deadline include, cornerback Jermaine Matthews, safety Malik Hartford and wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

We look forward to watching all of Buckeyes shine in the 2026 NFL Draft. Go Bucks!

Source: NBC4i, NFL, ESPN