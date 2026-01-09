Fetty Wap Is Back Outside!!!

Fetty Wap aka Mr. 1738 is finally back outside!

After spending more than 3 years locked up on federal drug charges Fetty Wap is a free man. He was able to secure an early release, despite having 11 more months to serve in his prison sentence.

Fetty looked real good and healthy as he received a very warm welcome with the JHud spirit tunnel type vibe! “I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” Fetty shared in a statement. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty was convicted in 2022 on one charge of conspiring to distribute cocaine after pleading guilty. The federal indictment was unsealed in October of 2021, claiming he transported 100 kilograms of drugs from California to Long Island. He was then sentenced to six years in prison.

He was transported to a low security prison in Sandstone, Minnesota to serve the duration of his sentence and was originally been set to be released in December 2026.

Welcome home Fetty Wap!

