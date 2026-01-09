WordOnTheStreet: The Ms. Pat Show Returns To BET+

If you hip to the funniest, uncensored sitcom out right now, then you’re going to love this news. It’s #WordOnTheStreet Thursday and The Ms. Pat Show is back for Season 5 and boy did it kick off with a bang.

Pat Pat back on her bull…OK lemme chill. The show stars rising comedian Ms. Pat, TV legend Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Theodore Barnes, among others. Pat Pat tries to bring a blend between real life problem solving and unfiltered comedy. Some call it the “Black Roseanne.”

This scene from the previous season brought even more eyes to the show, as some compare it to the iconic “Will Smith Fresh Prince Lou” moment.

In the trailer, you may have seen Ms. Pat fall out…some are saying she may have even have had a heart attack, one of her kids might be locked up like an Akon record and if I told you who, it might surprise you.

BET+ and Ms. Pat’s official Instagram accounts would post this sneak peak on IG.

I accidentally stumbled on the show back in 2022 and it has had me locked in since. This a good show to watch, while you unwind at night and it’ll have you crack the…welp, I can’t say it but if you stream The Ms. Pat Show on BET+, Pat will.