Fatal ICE Shooting In Minneapolis Sparks Heavy Outrage
On Wednesday (Jan. 7), an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in her SUV after they confronted her on a street in Minneapolis. The incident was captured on video by a bystander, Caitlin Callenson, showing events unfolding that contradicted a report by the Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Trisha McLaughlin.
“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism,” McLaughlin wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.”
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that the ICE agent was responding to “an act of domestic terrorism” at a press conference in Texas, and went on to parrot a conspiracy theory alleging that there was a “coordinated” effort where “people are being trained” to use automobiles as weapons.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was blunt at the press conference. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bulls**t,” he said. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.” He added, “I have a message for ICE: Get the f— out of Minneapolis.”
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz directly rebuked DHS’ account in a post on X, writing: “I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”
The death of the 37-year-old mother of three has shocked the nation, which was exacerbated as President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to call Good “disorderly” shortly after news of the shooting broke. Democratic lawmakers and other critics expressed their displeasure online with Trump and other Republican lawmakers and figures who have apparently followed the lead of Noem and DHS in calling Good an agitator in interviews on networks such as Fox News.
