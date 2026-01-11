WordOnTheStreet: Michael Rainey Jr pulling up to Force

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday and my fellow Power fans could be eating really good as all signs points to Michael Rainey Jr once again becoming Tariq and joining the series finale of Power Force.

Now, it’s been rumored for at least 2 years now that Power would get another spinoff starring Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr as Tommy Egan and Tariq St Patrick respectively.

Power Book II: Ghost ended with a cliffhanger that opened the rumors up even further..

The rumor mill kicked up even higher when the teaser for the series finale of Power Book III: Force showed Tommy making a similar call.

Now. things kicked into high gear when executive producer and co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson would post this interesting IG post.

Deadline (super reliable source) seemed to confirm the news awhile back. Friday should make everything clear on the series finale of Power: Force